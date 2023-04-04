Peruvian Congress Rejects Dina Boluarte’s Vacancy Motion

The request charged "the excessive use of the Armed Forces and the National Police" at the time of the protests. It was rejected with 64 votes against.

The Peruvian Congress denied on Tuesday to vote the impeachment of President Dina Boluarte, a proposition displayed by liberal parties to hold the president dependable for the rough restraint of the protests after the prosecution and detainment of previous President Pedro Castillo.

The motion was displayed within the Congress by congressman Villa Echeverría, of Perú Libre.

With 64 votes against, the Plenary of the Peruvian Congress rejected the admission of the motion of vacancy request of the president, Dina Boluarte.

The charge stipulated Boluarte's opportunity "for lasting ethical inadequacy," a figure broadly utilized in Peru and which has served to clear a few presidents in later a long time.

The former party of Boluarte and Castillo, Perú Democrático and Cambio Democrático, among others, the motion alleged "the excessive use of the Armed Forces and the National Police" during the protests, which took place between December 2022 and February 2023, to demand the release of Castillo and the resignation of the president.

"She has installed a government of terror and death," said parliamentarian Jaime Quito, from the same party.

From the opposition, Alejandro Cavero, from Avanza País, dismissed the motion, said that what "Peru is asking for is stability" and accused Castillo of being a "coup-maker."

Boluarte has been in power for more than 100 days, and they have been more than difficult. Due to the repression of the protests, the Prosecutor's Office has been investigating her since January for "genocide."

In an interview with Channel N, Boluarte's lawyer, Joseph Campos, affirmed that the president wants the facts to be investigated, but denied that they can be qualified as "genocide."

"Here there has not been an order to eliminate the protesters. What has happened is an order to establish order in the city," said the lawyer.