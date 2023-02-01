Peruvian Congress Evades Advancing the Elections Again

On Tuesday, the police brutally repressed protesters who had come to Lima from different regions of the country.

Once again, the Peruvian Congress will try to meet on Wednesday to debate a bill to advance general elections to October.

The current legislature was to end on January 31. However, due to the intense and massive protests against President Dina Boluarte, Congress President Jose Williams decided to extend the current period of legislative sessions until February 10.

Over the last week, he has not been able to set up a plenary session to debate a bill whose most obvious consequence would be the end of the mandate for Boluarte and the legislators.

On Monday Williams postponed the parliamentary debate until the following day. On Tuesday, he again adjourned the morning parliamentary meeting to the afternoon.

However, it did not happen either because the legislative benches did not reach a consensus on the issues to be discussed. Faced with this third failure, the Congress President then proposed holding a plenary meeting today.

Esta imagen de las protestas en Perú, nos trae recuerdos de todas las infamias que cometió la derecha aquí en Colombia en el 2021. pic.twitter.com/zkRG8kUXsz — Mamertos 2.0 (@Mamertos0) February 1, 2023

The tweet reads, "This image of the protests in Peru. It brings back memories of all the infamies that the Colombian right wing committed in 2021." The banner reads, "The State rules, the police kill, the press lies."

The bill to advance the general elections is not unanimously supported by right-wing legislators who control the parliamentary majority, which called for elections in 2024 and dismissed President Pedro Castillo on December 7.

As of that date, thousands of Peruvians began to take to the streets to demand the resignation of Boluarte, the holding of early elections in 2023, the establishment of a constituent assembly, and the release of Castillo, who is currently imprisoned.

For the bill to be approved, the favorable vote of 87 out of 130 lawmakers is required. Even if this were to happen, the decision of the plenary must be put to a vote again in the next legislature, since it implies constitutional reforms.

On Tuesday, thousands of people again took over downtown Lima, from where they tried to get closer to the Congress building. Once again, the police brutally repressed protesters who had come from different regions of the country.