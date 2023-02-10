Peruvian Congress Approves Indictment Against Pedro Castillo

The indictment for criminal organization and other crimes was approved with 19 votes in favor, nine against and one abstention.

On Friday, the Permanent Commission of the Peruvian Congress approved the final report recommending the prosecution of former President Pedro Castillo for alleged criminal organization, influence peddling, and conspiracy.

The constitutional accusation was presented by the Attorney General of the Nation, Patricia Benavides, in October of last year against then-President Castillo. It will now go to the plenary, where a decision on its approval will be made.

If the plenary votes in favor of charging Castillo, the Prosecutor's Office can continue its investigation in the ordinary courts.

The Subcommittee on Constitutional Accusations approved Congressman Diego Bazán Calderón and the undersigned, Lady Camones Soriano, "to support the final report and present an accusation against Castillo before the Plenary of Congress."

With 19 votes in favor, the Permanent Commission approved the final report of the DC 307, which recommends charging former President Pedro Castillo for allegedly committing the crimes of aggravated criminal organization, aggravated influence peddling and conspiracy.

The documents recommending the constitutional accusation against former Minister of Transportation and Communications Juan Silva (criminal organization and collaboration) and former Minister of Housing, Construction and Sanitation Geiner Alvarado (criminal organization) were also approved.

The former President of Peru is currently in pre-trial detention following his dismissal last December 7. Since then, Peru has been going through a severe social and political crisis, marked by nationwide protests against the government of President-designate Dina Boluarte.

So far, police and military repression has left more than 60 people dead in the context of protests calling for Boluarte's resignation, the closure of Congress and early elections for 2023.