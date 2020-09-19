Peru's Congress Rejects Dismissal of President Vizcarra

"I have my head held high and my conscience is clear," President Martin Vizcarra said after the Parliament's decision.

Peru's Congress Friday rejected the vacancy motion against President Martin Vizcarra with 87 votes against and only 32 in favor.

The impeachment was promoted by the Congress after the Vizcarra's alleged participation in a corruption scandal.

"I have my head held high and my conscience is clear," President Vizcarra said after the Parliament's decision as he added that we must move forward in the fight against the pandemic in the country.

"Let's continue working altogether for what matters to Peruvians: our health and prosperity," Vizcarra tweeted while he recalled that Peru reports 756,412 COVID-19 cases and 31,283 deaths.

The vacancy motion against the president was promoted by opposition parties after the diffusion of two audios that linked him in an alleged case of corruption.

“The Andean country, the world’s No. 2 copper producer, has long be wracked by political turmoil, with most of its recent former presidents having been investigated over corruption. Vizcarra himself has pursued an aggressive anti-graft agenda.” https://t.co/i1okfbWqbR — Janet Priest Jones (@N2Priest) September 13, 2020

According to the opposition, the clips revealed that Vizcarra was seeking to get rid of Richard Cisneros, who is a singer that received unjustified wealthy contracts from the government to give motivational talks for Culture Ministry's officials.

Cisneros also frequented the President's residency at the government palace.



In recent weeks, Vizcarra rejected the vacancy for alleged "moral incapacity". During the impeachment, he urged unity among Peruvians and to set aside any differences to guarantee the country's development and improvement of the citizens' living conditions.

The president insisted that "it is not possible to stop working even one day for the good of the people, our economy, and prosperity.