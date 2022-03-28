Peru’s President Pedro Castillo Speaks on Impeachment Motion

On the impeachment motion issued against him, Pedro Castillo said he hopes to move forward and continue working.

"I always think about the country. We have been chosen to meet major demands. Peruvians know that we have been democratically elected. The people's will was expressed at the polls and we are not going to let it down", the leader said.

He made these remarks on the occasion of a ceremony marking the beginning of the 2022 school year at High-Performance Schools (COAR) in Lima's Chaclacayo district. The Government is committed to guaranteeing the necessary resources to ensure education for everyone, Castillo said at the event.

"I want to tell the country that, as President and teacher, I feel strengthened, happy and reassured to see children expressing their abilities in their classrooms," he also said.

Along these lines, the president called on the Minister of Education, Rosendo Serna, to travel throughout the country to verify that all children and adolescents attend school.

The president of Peru, Pedro Castillo, went to Congress on Monday to defend himself against an opposition request to impeach him for the second time for alleged permanent moral incapacity, eight months after the beginning of his term.

The president said the State had guaranteed the largest budget allocation to enable children to get on in life.