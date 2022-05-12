Peru's President Held a Session With Farming Patrol

On Thursday, the Peruvian president met with the representative of the farming patrol.

Lima held the session celebrated between the President of the Republic Pedro Castillo and the representatives of Peruvian farming patrols on Thursday.

In the Executive Branch headquarters, the summit opened at 11:40h local time, according to the report made by the Government Palace Press Secretary.

During the day, the Peruvian President had scheduled to receive more than 200 children from different parts of the country who suffer from cancer. The children were hosted in

the Palace's Courtyard of Honor.

Miraflores District Mayor Luis Molina was amended to meet with the Peruvian President at 16:00h local time.

Presidente Pedro Castillo: "El Gobierno del pueblo tiene la obligación de redoblar esfuerzo para que ustedes, queridas niñas y niños, tengan los mismos derechos y puedan desarrollar plenamente sus habilidades y talentos, y crezcan en un ambiente seguro".#SiempreConElPueblo pic.twitter.com/Hld3Doaowq — Presidencia del Perú ���� (@presidenciaperu) May 13, 2022

President Pedro Castillo: "The Government of the people should redouble its efforts so that you, dear girls and boys, have the same rights and can fully develop your skills and talents and grow up in a safe environment."

Castillo holds later at 19:00 local time a meeting with representatives of the National Assembly of Regional Governments (ANGR).