    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Peru

Peru's President Held a Session With Farming Patrol

  • Lima's Executive Branch headquarters hosted a meeting between the Peruvian President and the Farming Patrol representatives. May. 12, 2022.

    Lima's Executive Branch headquarters hosted a meeting between the Peruvian President and the Farming Patrol representatives. May. 12, 2022. | Photo: Twitter/@AlbatrosViajes

Published 12 May 2022
Opinion

On Thursday, the Peruvian president met with the representative of the farming patrol.

Lima held the session celebrated between the President of the Republic Pedro Castillo and the representatives of Peruvian farming patrols on Thursday.

RELATED:
Peru: Minsa Reports 23 Subvariants From Omicron

In the Executive Branch headquarters, the summit opened at  11:40h local time, according to the report made by the Government Palace Press Secretary.

During the day, the Peruvian President had scheduled to receive more than 200 children from different parts of the country who suffer from cancer. The children were hosted in
the Palace's Courtyard of Honor.

Miraflores District Mayor Luis Molina was amended to meet with the Peruvian President at 16:00h local time.

President Pedro Castillo: "The Government of the people should redouble its efforts so that you, dear girls and boys, have the same rights and can fully develop your skills and talents and grow up in a safe environment."

Castillo holds later at 19:00 local time a meeting with representatives of the National Assembly of Regional Governments (ANGR).

Tags

Peru Executive Branch headquarters Peruvian farming patrols

People

Pedro Castillo

Andina
by teleSUR/gfl-MS
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.