Peru's President Attends Summit of the Americas

On Wednesday, the Peruvian President arrived in the U.S. to attend the Summit of the Americas.

In the scenario of the Summit of the Americas, celebrated in Los Angeles, the U.S., the Peruvian President, Pedro Castillo met with his relative Colombian President, Ivan Duque on Wednesday morning.

During the event, President Castillo was accompanied by the Peruvian Economy-Finance Minister Oscar Graham, Peru's Permanent Representative to the OAS Harold Forsyth, and Peruvian Ambassador to Spain Oscar Maurtua.

The Peruvian President had arrived in the U.S. on Wednesday morning for participating in the IX Summit of the Americas which is expected to last until June 10.

The complicated agenda of the Peruvian head of state, includes meetings with presidents of the regional representatives of international organizations and businesspeople, for finding new investments for the Andean nation.

Como parte de sus actividades en la IX @CumbreAmericas, el presidente @PedroCastilloTe dialogó con los altos representantes de Citigroup, una de las mayores empresas financieras del mundo, y de Freeport-McMoRan, importante empresa minera global. pic.twitter.com/f6LI3iHBHo — Presidencia del Perú ���� (@presidenciaperu) June 9, 2022

As part of his activities at IX Summit of the Americas, the president Pedro Castillo spoke with senior representatives of Citigroup, one of the world's largest financial companies, and Freeport-McMoRan, a major global mining company.

Before going to the U.S., President Castillo said that he was traveling to bring positive news in favor of the country and the integration of the peoples at the Summit of the Americas.