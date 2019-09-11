Peru's National Police Suppresses Miners Strike

Members of the Peruvian miner sector marched all the way to Congress to demand respect for the workers´rights and a collective negotiation for the guild.

Peruvian Government comfronted with a strong repression protestant miners on their second day of a national strike in front of the National Mining and Petroleum Society in Lima.

The main cause of the strike is the permanent denial by mining sector companies to negotiate with the Federation of Mining, Metallurgical and Steel Workers of Peru the demands approved by the Constitutional Court a decade ago. Also, the mining unions are demonstrating against a recent agreement from the National Competitiveness and Productivity Policy, that restrict labor rights.

However, President Martin Vizcarra defended the new law of competitiveness in a business forum, while the national strike was declared unfair by the Ministry of Labor.

Peru is the sixth world gold producer. Mining is key for the local economy because it represents 60 percent of national exports