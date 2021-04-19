Peru's Leftist Candidate Goes First in Voting Intention

He presented a political agenda based on reforms to the Constitution, economic regularization, and industries' nationalization.

The polling company Ipsos published data showing that the left-wing "Peru Libre" candidate Pedro Castillo, has a 42 percent advantage in voting intentions over Keiko Fujimori. They will compete for the Peruvian presidency in the second round of elections to be held in June.

Ipsos polled 1,204 people over the age of 18. The right-wing Popular Force party candidate Fujimori only gained 31 percent of interviewers' preferences.

The survey also revealed that 16 percent of respondents would vote to blank while 11 percent did not specify their vote. Castillo has strong support in rural areas where he enjoys an advantage of 60 percent as compared to Fujimori.

Having counted 99 percent of the votes cast on Abril 11, the Free Peru party representative leads with 19 percent of the ballots while Fujimori follows him, with 13 percent. Official results will be announced next month.

Peru: In Sunday’s presidential election, the majority of departments were won by Pedro Castillo (PL, left), while the province of Lima, by far the most populous, was won by Hernando de Soto (Avanza País, *).#Peru #EleccionesBicentenario pic.twitter.com/mcGISLkibI — America Elects (@AmericaElige) April 16, 2021

These elections represent Fujimori's third attempt to obtain the presidential seat even though she faces a 30-year-in prison request for alleged money laundering and other charges linked to the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht's bribes scandals.

Despite having several differences regarding the State's role in the economy, both candidates agree on some issues such as anti-abortion and LGTBI laws and no gender teaching approach in schools.