Peru's Foreign Minister Resigns

The Peruvian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Héctor Béjar, presented this Tuesday his irrevocable resignation after an intense campaign of defamation in which statements he made years ago to local media were manipulated.

According to a press release from the Secretariat of Strategic Communication and Press of the Presidential Office, after the resignation letter presented by Béjar (who only lasted 18 days as Chancellor), the Head of State Pedro Castillo accepted it. It is estimated that the new Minister of Foreign Affairs will be known in the next few days.

Béjar's resignation originated after a media outlet revealed some declarations he gave when he was not yet Foreign Minister, where he exposed the participation of the CIA and Peruvian intelligence to divide the left and the alleged involvement of the Navy in terrorism in Peru.

"I am convinced, I cannot prove it, of two things: one, that Sendero Luminoso has been in great part the work of the CIA and the intelligence services; and two, a great part of the operations to divide the left have something to do with the enemy intelligence services (...) terrorism in Peru was initiated by the Navy, that can be historically demonstrated", revealed a local media of Béjar's alleged statements.

After the publication of the statements and the call of opposition sectors in Congress to call for a motion of censure, the Foreign Ministry made a statement last Monday, stating that this is due to a campaign of manipulation and discredit against Héctor Béjar.

"The same that has been manipulated, edited, cut, and taken out of context to discredit him and obtain the censure of the Minister of Foreign Affairs (...) This systematic campaign of editing old statements and taking them out of context has the purpose of confusing the public opinion and presenting the Chancellor as offending the Armed Forces and the Peruvian Navy", stated the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Ministry recalled that Béjar was promoting an international agenda based on respect for the sovereignty and self-determination of the peoples, "the Minister expresses his full willingness to work with all institutions on a foreign policy agenda for the country's benefit," they conclude.