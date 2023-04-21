Peru's Ex-President Toledo Surrenders to US Justice

"His extradition will only take two or three days," Peruvian Prosecutor Silvana Carrion stated.

On Friday, Peru’s former President Alejandro Toledo (2001-2006) surrendered before the California San Jose Court, which will extradite him to his home country for accepting US$34 million bribes from the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht in exchange for favoring its business while he served as president.

"Toledo’s extradition will only take two or three days," Peruvian Prosecutor Silvana Carrion stated. Born in 1946 into a humble family, Toledo worked as a shoe shiner and street vendor when he was studying in elementary school.

In 1966, he won a scholarship and studied Economics at the San Francisco University. After graduating with a Ph.D. at Standford University, Toledo worked as a professor and consulting officer at international organizations.

He ran as presidential candidate for the 1995 Peruvian elections but only obtained 3.3 percent of the votes. Six years later, he won the presidential elections.

Although his administration favored the growth of the Peruvian economy, he quickly became very unpopular due to accusations of corruption against him and members of his family.

In 2006, he was investigated for forging signatures for his party’s registration in the 2000 elections. Later, in 2013, Toledo and his wife, Eliane Karp, were investigated concerning millionaire real estate purchases.

Peru’s (����) @MindefPeru has authorized the beginning of the 8x8 AFV competition for the Army.



The competition will decide whom will supply a batch of 30x units of 8x8 armored vehicles for troop transport, with a budget of $60 million.



1/3 pic.twitter.com/8mlroAdWAC — SA_Defensa (@SA_Defensa) April 21, 2023