Peru's Congress Postpones Cabinet Conformation Until November

Before Congress went into recess, President Castillo could have decided to suspend the Legislative Branch if lawmakers denied the formation of a cabinet on two successive occasions.

On Monday, the Peruvian Congress President Maria del Carmen Alva suspended the plenary sessions as a result of the death of Free Peru lawmaker Fernando Herrera.

He suffered a heart attack during Monday's parliamentary session. Although herrera was immediately transferred to a hospital, he died immediately.

Alva inicially suspended the parliamentary session just for Monday. However, she later announced that plenary meetings would be suspended until Nov. 4, arguing that this was necessary to grieve the Mamani's death "properly".

In fact, this suspension implies that lawmakers will not be able to approve or reject the new cabinet proposed by the President of the Republic.

To prevent him from using this constitutional recourse, the opposition parties approved a law that allows Congress to reject the composition of the cabinet as many times as it wishes. In reaction to this circumstance, Castillo is questioning the validity of this norm in the Constitutional Court.

The suspension of parliamentary sessions could be part of a right-wing plan to destabilize the Castillo administration and foster a coup d’etat. Local outlet El Foco broadcast dialogues in which businessmen and political opposition conspire to paralyze the country through a strike on November 8. This action will occur four days after Congress resumes its sessions..