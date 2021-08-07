Peru Receives 101k Astrazeneca Vaccines Donated by Spain

The donation is part of a 7.5 million vaccine deal to help Latin American nations, especially Paraguay, Ecuador, Nicaragua, and Guatemala.

Peru's Health Vice Minister Bernardo Ostos on Friday informed about the arrival of 101.000 AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines donated by Spain.

Ostos confirmed another shipment of 800.000 vaccines through the COVAX facility, 2.8 million doses from Pfizer, and 3 million from Sinopharm in late August.

The Vice Minister explained that the Spanish donation was part of a 7.5 million dose deal to help Latin American nations, especially Paraguay, Ecuador, and Nicaragua.

On Friday, Guatemala's Health Vice Minister Nancy Pezzarossi welcomed 201.000 vaccines also donated by Spain through COVAX.

In a scandal known as ‘Vacunagate,’ 487 influential people in Peru were secretly inoculated against COVID-19. @saludconlupa's @fabiolatorres and @Ojo_Publico's @ErnestoCabralM told GIJN how reporters can tackle this new form of corruption. https://t.co/7YR5erLYQ0 — Global Investigative Journalism Network (@gijn) August 4, 2021

Ostos noted that a second mass vaccination campaign started in Peru, where the new President, Pedro Castillo, and his wife got their shots on Friday.

The campaign will benefit Lima, Arequipa, Piura, Cajamarca, and Tumbes regions.

As of Saturday morning, Peru had reported over 2.1 million COVID-19 cases and 196.818 related deaths.