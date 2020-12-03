Peru: President Sagasti Appoints New Interior Minister

A former general will be in charge of implementing reforms in the Peruvian police to prevent human rights violations.

Peru's Interim President Francisco Sagasti on Wednesday swore in Cluber Aliaga as Interior Minister, following the resignation from the post of Ruben Vargas.

The new minister is a retired police general who was in charge of the Callao and the Lambayeque Region. In 2016, the former Interior Minister Carlos Basombrio ordered his retirement along with 38 other generals.

His appointment comes in the midst of a police reform promoted by Sagasti, which has seen the dismissal of 18 generals and the appointment of Cesar Cervante as Commander of the National Police.

The reform was presented in response to the violent repression against demonstrators that left two young people dead and more than a hundred injured during the protests against the five-day government of Manuel Merino.

Everyday on the news in Peru there are regular civilians that result death victims of violent crime yet the police remains like nothing happens but now that there are protests the police goes in massive numbers to repress it https://t.co/J2uqi6gaJO — Camilo Gómez (@camilomgn) December 2, 2020

Ex-Interior Minister Ruben Vargas handed over his resignation on Wednesday in a letter sent to the President of the Council of Ministers Violeta Bermudez.

Vargas served in the post for the first time from 2016-2018 and he led campaigns against illegal drug trafficking, terrorism, and organized crime.

On November 18, he was sworn in as part of Sagasti's new ministerial cabinet, which took office the day before.