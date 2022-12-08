Peru: President Dina Bulouarte Not To Call Early Elections

She will dialogue with social and political organizations to find alternative measures to better guide "the destinies of the country."

During a brief dialogue with the press on Thursday, President Dina Boluarte ruled out the possibility of anticipating the holding of elections in Peru.

"I know that there are some voices that want to advance the elections and that is respectable," she said before specifying that she assumed the presidency to "reorient what needs to be done with the country."

Boluarte promised that she will dialogue with social and political organizations to find alternative measures to better guide "the destinies of the country."

Asked about who she would be as the next president of the Ministers Council, Boluarte replied that she had not yet made a decision on the matter and asked for patience because she had to assume power in suboptimal circumstances.

After the arrest of the President of Peru, riots broke out in the country



Dissatisfied with the actions of Parliament against Pedro Castillo took to the streets. Local security forces used batons, smoke bombs and other special equipment to contain the protesters. pic.twitter.com/70EKw6tKQQ — /Spriter/ (@Spriter0000) December 8, 2022

On Wednesday morning, then-President Pedro Castillo dissolved Congress and established an "exception government" to initiate a process aimed at forming a constituent assembly.

As a result of this decision, Prime Minister Betssy Chavez and other members of the cabinet resigned. A couple of hours later, Congress removed Castillo and installed Boluarte as the first woman to become President of Peru.

Boluarte is a 60-year-old lawyer who was appointed Vice President and Social Inclusion Minister in July 2021. In January 2022, however, she admitted that she never embraced the leftist ideology of Free Peru party, which expelled her for those statements.