Peru Orders Arrest of Officials Linked to Corruption Case

Prosecutor's Office handles the hypothesis that President Vizcarra could be involved in the singer Richard Swing's corruption case.

Peruvian Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office requested preventive detention for some of the people linked to the singer Richard Swing's case.

Ten people, who were previously under pre-trial detention, will comply with other seven days of preliminary detention as part of the investigations. Among them, there are two former secretaries of Peru's President Martin Vizcarra.

"This case is still under evaluation and their link to the cause is not ruled out. They are under investigation for alleged crimes of corruption," the Prosecutor's Office stated.

Officials are being investigated for the wealthy and irregular checks that the Culture Ministry gave to the almost-known singer Richard Cisneros alias Richard Swing, between 2018 and 2020.

Mirian Morales, Oscar Vasquez, and Karem Roca are on the list of President Vizcarra's former advisors investigated for the main crimes of aggravated collusion and incompatible negotiation.

