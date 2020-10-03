Peru Orders Arrest of Officials Linked to Corruption Case

Peruvian Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office requested preventive detention for some of the people linked to the singer Richard Swing's case.
Ten people, who were previously under pre-trial detention, will comply with other seven days of preliminary detention as part of the investigations. Among them, there are two former secretaries of Peru's President Martin Vizcarra.
"This case is still under evaluation and their link to the cause is not ruled out. They are under investigation for alleged crimes of corruption," the Prosecutor's Office stated.
Officials are being investigated for the wealthy and irregular checks that the Culture Ministry gave to the almost-known singer Richard Cisneros alias Richard Swing, between 2018 and 2020.
Mirian Morales, Oscar Vasquez, and Karem Roca are on the list of President Vizcarra's former advisors investigated for the main crimes of aggravated collusion and incompatible negotiation.
During a visit this Friday to the construction site of Line 2 of the Lima Metro, Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra expressed his disagreement with the arrests and the deprivation of liberty in a case is still under preliminary investigation.
"I dont agree with the decision that has been taken, but I still respect it. We are sure that when the Prosecutor's Office ends the investigation there will be no reason for those officials to be sanctioned," said Vizcarra.
Prosecutor's Office handles the hypothesis that President Vizcarra would have made the arrangements for checks to be carried out.
The Ministry's officials Patricia Davila, Diana Tamashiro, Lincoln Matos, Aura Quiñones, and Mauricio Salas were also arrested.