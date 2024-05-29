Peru Opens Investigation Into Deaths in Anti-government Protests

"The Special Team of Prosecutors for cases involving victims during social protests has launched 62 investigations against members of the police and military forces," the Public Prosecutor’s Office said in a bulletin shared on its official website.

The Prosecutor’s Office of Peru presented on Tuesday a report investigating 324 people due to the 50 deaths and injuries caused to 716 citizens during the anti-government protests from December 2022 to March 2023.

"The Special Team of Prosecutors for cases involving victims during social protests has launched 62 investigations against members of the police and military forces," the Public Prosecutor’s Office said in a bulletin shared on its official website.

Of that number, 56 tax folders have been decreed as "complex", while 11 have been formalized. The rest are in pre-trial proceedings. Of the total number of persons investigated, 285 are members of the police and 39 of the military.

The charges, according to the information, include "the alleged commission of the crimes of aggravated homicide, aggravated torture, serious injuries, minor injuries and abuse of authority".

"Of the total of 62 tax investigations, involving 766 aggrieved (50 deceased and 716 injured) and 324 investigated, 90.3 percent (56) have been declared complex, while 9.7 percent are considered simple," the report adds.

On the other hand, the Peruvian judicial body details that the dissemination of this document aims to "communicate the progress of the investigations of competence" of the Special Team of Prosecutors with regard to cases with victims during social protests.

In particular, the Prosecutor’s Office tries to demonstrate the development of the judicial process after the demonstrations that began after the failed coup during the presidency of Pedro Castillo.

Developed in the south of the South American nation, these protests demanded "the resignation of President Dina Boluarte, the dissolution of the Congress and the calling of elections, among other demands".

In the face of the sensitive judicial process, the interim prosecutor of the Nation, Juan Carlos Villena has promised that there will be "biannual periodicity" of the investigation.