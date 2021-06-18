Peru: Keiko Would Try To Flee If Annulment Request Dismissed

On Friday Peru Libre's legal advisor, Aníbal Torres explained that the request for annulment presented by Keiko's Fuerza Popular is unfounded as any of the electoral authorities that supervised the runoff have not "given an account of a fraudulent act."

According to Peruvian Parliamentarian-elect Betsy Chavez on Friday, Keiko Fujimori's attempts to delegitimize the results of the election might be a strategy to avoid justice and flee the country.

"I would not be surprised if Mrs. Fujimori says in a few weeks that she is being politically persecuted and asks for political asylum," the politician said as she defended the process, monitored mainly by international observers.

"Peru's Bicentenary"

Inspectors of the National Elections Jury, observers of the Ombudsman's Office, international observers, and the Office of the Prosecutor for Crime Prevention participated in the process. The Special Electoral Juries have rejected all of Fuerza Popular's requests.