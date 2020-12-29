Peru: Keiko Fujimori To Take Part in the Presidencial Elections

After having lost the elections in 2011 and 2016, the right-wing leader will try again to reach the presidency of her country.

Peru's Superior Court ruled out a request by the Prosecutor's Office to disqualify the right-wing party Popular Force (FP) led by Keiko Fujimori for alleged illegal contributions received from the Brazilian company Odebrecht.

Judge Victor Zuñiga took the decision while declaring that the request was "unfounded". Although she must wait for the electoral authorities' final decision on her presidential candidacy, Fujimori has now a green light to contest the elections to be held on April 2021.

On November 30, Prosecutor Jose Perez submitted a petition requesting that the FP party's political activities be banned for two and a half years.

"We request this suspension because the person who currently exercises the party's representation and presidency is Keiko Fujimori, who had knowledge of the illegal money received by that organization," he said.

On Dec. 20, Fujimori was the first candidate to apply for the presidential elections, along with her running mates Luis Galarreta and Patricia Juarez.

In NYC, Peruvians did the "Lavado de Bandera" or washing the flag ritual. It started as a protest against the Fujimori regime, to wash the flag that had been dirtied by crimes and against humanity and corruption. Then and now, we need a new constitution made by a popular assembly pic.twitter.com/kpbSm3i5oj — Kayla (@kaylapop_) November 16, 2020

Accused of having received bribes from the contractor Odebrecht to boost her 2011 and 2016 campaigns, Fujimori was held in prison from 2018 until May.

She is the daughter of former President Alberto Fujimori (1990-2000) who is serving a 25-year sentence for corruption and crimes against humanity.

Up to now, the electoral authorities have accepted the candidacies submitted by seven political parties: Together for Peru (JP), Aprista Peruvian Party (APP), Popular Force (FP), Purple Party (PM), We Can Peru (PP), Popular Renewal (RP), and National Victory (VN).