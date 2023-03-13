Peru Gets Ready for the Effects of Cyclone Yaku

Over last 72 hours, the situation has worsened because the floods are accompanied by strong winds in Ancash, La Libertad, Lambayeque, Piura, and Tumbes.

On Sunday, Carlos Yañez, the director of the National Civil Defense Institute (INDECI), explained that the level of seasonal rainfall in Peru intensified due to the presence of an "unorganized cyclone" in the Pacific Ocean.

“Cyclone Yaku is a very unusual phenomenon and it is causing the rains to intensify in the north of the country,” he said, adding that 7 people have died in the last few days.

From the start of the rainy season in September to March 12, the Peruvian authorities have recorded 59 dead, 57 injured, 8 citizens missing, 12,200 homeless, 1,326 homes destroyed, and 3,173 homes uninhabitable.

Over last 72 hours, the situation has worsened because the floods are accompanied by strong winds, especially in the coastal departments of Ancash, La Libertad, Lambayeque, Piura, and Tumbes.

#Video/Foto Lima: Se activa quebrada en Carosio, Chosica. Recuerda hasta el 14 de marzo se presentarán lluvia de moderada a extrema intensidad en la costa https://t.co/AyImdemC1b pic.twitter.com/ykC0qWm9oZ — Senamhi (@Senamhiperu) March 13, 2023

The tweet reads: “The stream in Carosio, Chosica, is activated. Remember, until March 14 there will be moderate to extreme intensity rains on the coast."

“Yaku is in front of Lambayeque and La Libertad. It causes increased humidity in the north of the country, which in turn produces intense rains in the center of the territory”, he explained.

The movement of the cyclone, which is located some 500 kilometers from the coast according to the Peruvian Meteorological Service (Senahmi), activated an alert for heavy rains in Lima, a city where rains are an extraordinary phenomenon.

Around 400 Peruvian districts were declared in emergency due to the potential impacts that Yaku could cause. Health Minister Rosa Gutierrez reported that the heavy rains have already damaged 343 first-level health establishments.