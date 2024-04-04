Peru: Conservative Majority in Congress Ratifies Ministerial Cabinet

The President of the Council of Ministers declared himself open to the scrutiny of the press - although in previous days he had accused the media that revealed the President's jewelry, Dina Boluarte, of being destabilizing -, of the Parliament and of the public opinion.

On Wednesday, the Peruvian parliament, with a conservative majority, gave its confidence to the new ministerial cabinet, despite the fact that in the previous debate, almost all the members of congress criticized, reproached or expressed their dissatisfaction with the government.

A total of 70 legislators voted in favor of confidence in the new ministerial cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Gustavo Adrianzén, and denied the endorsement of 52, between votes against (36) and abstentions (17), out of a total of 130 congressmen.

Adrianzén thanked the congressional decision and affirmed that "we will not give in to those who want to destabilize the country" and affirmed that the government will act firmly to "guarantee constitutional order, defend the rule of law, freedom and democracy."

He said the government would work to regain the confidence needed to boost economic growth and public safety, the cornerstones of the speech that hours earlier underpinned the request for confidence that the cabinet needed to remain in office.

The president of the Council of Ministers, his official post, declared himself open to scrutiny by the press - although in previous days he had accused the media that revealed the president's jewels, Dina Boluarte, of being destabilizing - parliament and the public.

During the debate prior to the vote, the progressive benches based their opposition to giving confidence to what they consider a government incapable of solving the prolonged structural crisis which, according to congressman Roberto Sánchez, can only be solved with a constituent assembly.

They added the scandal of the watches, jewelry and other signs of wealth for which the president is being investigated and the impunity for 50 deaths in protests against the ascension to the presidency of Boluarte, whom they blame for the tragic toll.

One of the right-wing spokesmen, Arturo Alegria of the pro-Fujimori Fuerza Popular party, said the prime minister's message was full of illusions.

His colleague Eduardo Castillo described Adrianzén's message as "an update of unfulfilled promises," but voted for confidence, as did Alegría.