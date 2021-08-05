Peru: Castillo Invites Military To Accompany Process of Change

The Peruvian president, Pedro Castillo, was recognized today as supreme chief of the Armed Forces and the Police, calling on them to participate in the change initiated, for a more dignified, supportive and humane future.

He made the call in an act full of symbolism, in which the highest military and police chiefs recognized as supreme chief a humble rural teacher wearing the hat of the men of the countryside, without a tie and with a casual jacket made of native fabrics.

Castillo called them "to work together with the people to achieve a more inclusive Peru, more tolerant that, from our diverse visions, knows how to build a more dignified, more solidary, more human future for all Peruvians."

He expressed that the people recognize the historical and present work of the Armed Forces and the Police, paid homage to the fallen combatants in the battles of Junin and Ayacucho, which consolidated national independence in 1824, and honored the military, police officers, and health personnel who gave their lives in the fight against the COVID-19.

He highlighted the soldiers' dedication to the task of fighting together against inequality, poverty, and social injustice, pointing out that Peru is living at the beginning of a new era, in which they will work together with the population to eliminate all vestiges of discrimination and inequality.

He also called on them to be inspired by the national heroes to "put their discipline, their courage, their love for their country at the service of the most needy."

"After 200 years of independent life, I call for the unity of all Peruvians, including the men and women of the Armed Forces and the Police, so that, inspired by our glorious and millenary past, we move forward together in peace and unity to overcome structural differences that as a society we have preserved since independence," he said.

Presidente @PedroCastilloTe: Mi Gobierno del cambio ha llegado para gobernar con el pueblo y para el pueblo. El papel de nuestras Fuerzas Armadas es importante para lograr la salida de la crisis económica, apoyando en el fortalecimiento de nuestra agenda social y de los pueblos. pic.twitter.com/nms7PU00w7 — Presidencia del Perú ���� (@presidenciaperu) August 5, 2021

"President @PedroCastilloTe: My government of change has come to govern with the people and for the people. The role of our Armed Forces is important to achieve a way out of the economic crisis, supporting the strengthening of our social agenda and the people."

He also asked that "we listen to the voices of the most needy Peruvians, who day by day struggle in difficult social and economic conditions, to overcome the serious health crisis affecting the most vulnerable."

"My Government of change has come to govern with the people and for the people, which is also expressed in the defense of the interests of the nation, in which the role of the Armed Forces is very important to achieve the exit of the economic crisis, supporting the strengthening of our social agenda," he added.

In the ceremony, the recently appointed head of the Joint Command of the Armed Forces, General Manuel Gómez, together with the general commanders of the Army, the Navy, the Air Force, and the Police, gave President Castillo the insignia and the baton of command—symbols of authority of the supreme commander.

Gómez committed the President "to watch over our institutionality" and said that the Armed Forces and the Police "commit ourselves to continue working with effort and dedication for the security and development of our beloved Peru."