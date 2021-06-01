Peruvians Call For Demonstrations Against Keiko Fujimori

Students will also take part in a demonstration to demand justice for the victims of forced sterilizations that took place from 1999 to 2000.

Peru's political organizations and citizens on Tuesday called for a massive protest in Lima and other cities against the candidacy of Keiko Fujimori, who is accused of being corrupt and authoritarian like her father, former president Alberto Fujimori (1990-2000).

"Keiko will not win," is the slogan with which the leftist New Peru party called for the march, which will start in the San Martin Square, in Lima downtown.

The demonstration will be attended by relatives of the victims of massacres committed during Alberto Fujimori's term, such as those that occurred in the Barrios Altos community and the University of La Cantuta in the 1990s.

"We return to the streets to protest against authoritarianism, corruption, and human rights violations. Fujimori's abuses will not go unpunished. That rogue family cannot retake power," New Peru stated.

Young students will also take part in the demonstration to demand justice for the victims of forced sterilizations that took place mainly in the country's rural and Indigenous communities from 1999 to 2000.

This is how the people of Arequipa received Peru's neoliberal candidate Keiko Fujimori. (TikTok: pinedabikers) pic.twitter.com/3uQEneeIuS — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) May 31, 2021

"Out of the love we feel for our country, we say 'No' to Keiko Fujimori and the narco-state she wants to create. We reject her legacy of corruption. Fuerza Popular's candidate is a latent danger to society," Nuevo Peru added. On April 11, leftist candidate Pedro Castillo triumphed in the presidential election with 19 percent of the vote over his rival Fujimori, who achieved 13 percent of the vote. National polls point to the teacher as the favorite to win the runoff elections, to be held on June 6. Castillo could receive 51.1 percent of the votes while Fujimori would trail with 48.9 percent of the votes.