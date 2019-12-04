Pepe Mujica Condemns OAS After Visiting Evo Morales

Morales also thanked "the Mexican people for their infinite solidarity with Bolivia and regional democracy, saying that "Mexico and its diplomatic tradition is for us an example of humanity and brotherhood."

Former Uruguayan president Jose "Pepe" Mujica, visiting Mexico, condemned Wednesday the line adopted by the Organization of American States (OAS) in the coup d'état in Bolivia, after visiting former Indigenous president Evo Morales.

Morales commented on Twitter the meeting with the popular Uruguayan ex-president, who is in Mexico City in order to participate in an international seminar, and to the anniversary marking the first year in office of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

"I received the visit of brother Pepe Mujica, former president of Uruguay and a tireless social fighter for the dignity of our peoples. I appreciate your solidarity with our dear Bolivia in these moments," tweeted Morales.

Regarding his meeting with Morales, currently exiled in this country, the former Uruguayan president stated, "I went to give Morales a hug. Those of us who have been presidents do not stop being human and have feelings like any neighbor's son."

"The vision of Latin America from Washington is not the vision of Latin America of our Indigenous, broke, forgotten, subdued, trampled people," Mujica said at the Ibero-American University of Mexico City, where he was awarded an honorary doctoral degree.