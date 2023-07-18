Peoples’ Summit To Hold Closing Day in Brussels

"...The closing ceremony is expected to start at 13H00 (local time) with the reading of the final declaration of the meeting...·"

Social movements and progressive forces of Latin America and Europe will end this Tuesday the Peoples' Summit in Brussels, Belgium.

The social meeting is taking place at the same time as the Third Summit of the European Union (EU) and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), which is attended by presidents and heads of state.

On the last day of the Peoples' Summit, the Free University of Brussels will host debates and discussions on new forms of dirty war and the defense of the right to protest.

El martes acogeremos el acto de clausura de la #CumbreDeLosPueblos2023 con los presidentes Gustavo Petro, Luis Arce y Alberto Fernández. Otros dirigentes como el presidente cubano Díaz-Canel también han sido invitados y esperamos su pronta confirmación.https://t.co/UFS7pzDxus — Manu Pineda�� (@ManuPineda) July 16, 2023

On Tuesday we will host the closing ceremony of the #CumbreDeLosPueblos2023 with the presidents Gustavo Petro, Luis Arce and Alberto Fernández. Other leaders such as Cuban President Díaz-Canel have also been invited and we await their prompt confirmation.

The closing ceremony is expected to start at 13H00 (local time) with the reading of the final declaration of the meeting, in which the attendees will demand equal EU-CELAC ties and condemn the interference and unilateral coercive measures by the US.

Afterward, progressive leaders and delegates to the Peoples' Summit are expected to participate in an event in Luxembourg Square, in front of the European Parliament.

#Hoy Manifestación solidaria



Por la soberanía y autodeterminación de los pueblos, contra los bloqueos y sanciones, y por América Latina como zona de paz.



��Organizado por la coordinadora latinoamericana.



Place du Luxembourg��



⏰ 17:00 - 19:00H#CumbreDeLosPueblos2023 pic.twitter.com/FTooCaKNLX — Cumbre de los Pueblos 2023 (@CumbrePueblos23) July 18, 2023

#Today Solidarity demonstration For the sovereignty and self-determination of nations, against blockades and sanctions, and for Latin America as a zone of peace. Organized by the Latin American coordinator. Place du Luxembourg 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

The day before, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, in his speech at the Peoples' Summit, rejected imperial aggressions against progressive and leftist processes in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Miguel Díaz-Canel also stressed that these governments are showing their own paths in order to correct the effects of neoliberal experiences within the societies they currently lead.

During his speech, the Cuban leader referred to the violation of human rights against his country as a political justification for the pressures against the island, and stressed that Cuba is not the only victim of what he called a "perverse game".

En el Festival de la Solidaridad de la #CumbreDeLosPueblos2023 los presidentes de Cuba @DiazCanelB, Bolivia @LuchoXBolivia y Colombia @petrogustavo compartieron con representantes de 160 organizaciones que se dieron cita en la Universidad Vrije de Bruselas (VUB).



Un resumen���� pic.twitter.com/AyOyazjbrz — Cumbre de los Pueblos 2023 (@CumbrePueblos23) July 18, 2023

At the Solidarity Festival of #CumbreDeLosPueblos2023 the presidents of Cuba @DiazCanelB, Bolivia @LuchoXBolivia and Colombia @petrogustavo shared with representatives of 160 organizations that met at the Vrije University of Brussels (VUB).

For his part, Colombian President Gustavo Petro took advantage of his speech at the People's Summit to warn that there is a change in the atmosphere, and urged to seek explanations for this phenomenon from economics and human sciences.

Petro indicated that the current production system, the axes of power, as well as the accumulation processes linked to profit and greed of capitalism, have generated a Frankenstein.

The Colombian dignitary warned of the worsening of a global poly-crisis, due to the confluence of many crises at the same time: disease, war, economic crisis, climate crisis and again poverty and hunger.