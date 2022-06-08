People’s Summit Kicks Off in Los Angeles, US

The People's Summit, which will last until June 10, kicked off this Wednesday in Los Angeles, U.S.

During the summit, social, trade unions, and political organizations will address the importance of sovereignty and the impacts of U.S. intervention in Latin America.

The People's Summit will also address the humanitarian impacts of the U.S. invasion on Latin American and Caribbean countries, the struggle for democracy, the rejection of the blockade against Cuba and gender policies.

Solidarity as a fundamental value in the resistance to the U.S. onslaught and the role of social movements in maintaining their cultural identity, the importance of food sovereignty and climate justice will also be discussed on this occasion.

In addition, the importance of respect for international law, notably the countries' sovereignty and self-determination, including the economic independence of peoples, are among the key issues to be addressed at the meeting.

Varios movimientos políticos y sociales de América Latina y una amplia participación de diferentes sectores en #EEUU se darán cita en Los Ángeles, California para celebrar la Cumbre de los Pueblos. Ese será el verdadero evento político trascendental para nuestros pueblos. #Cuba pic.twitter.com/bEXhC87qWm — Ernesto ���� 10586 (@E10586) June 9, 2022

Various political and social movements from Latin America and broad participation of different sectors in the U.S. will meet in Los Angeles, California, to celebrate the People's Summit. That will be the true transcendental political event for our peoples.

The People's Summit takes place amid the IX Summit of the Americas, from which the U.S. government decided to exclude Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua under the accusation of not respecting the Democratic Charter of the Americas.

Several Latin American countries have rejected such an unjust move, including Mexico, Honduras, Argentina and Venezuela.

"This Summit failed even before it began," the executive director of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America - Peoples' Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP), Sacha Llorenti, recently said about the failure of the U.S. to invite all the region's nations.