Peoples’ Summit 2023 Closed in Brussels

The final declaration was intended to reflect the need for coordination in the struggle for a multipolar international order.

The Peoples' Summit 2023 concluded in Brussels on Tuesday with the reading of the meeting's final declaration at the headquarters of the European Parliament.

The meeting was attended by representatives of organizations, social movements, and trade unions from Europe, Latin America, and the Caribbean. The participants called for respect, peace, and reciprocity among nations. They proposed new forms of coexistence and economic development in rejection of the capitalist model.

The panel included Spanish parliamentarian Manú Pineda, Peter Wertens, president of the Belgian Workers' Party, Sandra Pereira, representative of the Portuguese Communist Party, and the presidents of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, and Bolivia, Luis Arce, among others. The Venezuelan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yván Gil, also participated.

The document, which is intended to be a road map and a moral affirmation, was the result of two days of discussions between social, political, trade union, feminist, environmental, and popular organizations from both regions.

Acto de clausura de la #CumbreDeLosPueblos2023

Encuentro con líderes de América Latina y Europa”. Presentación pública de la “Declaración de los Pueblos 2023”.#Ahora, por

��https://t.co/HXXG4RnUKv pic.twitter.com/QXnPVLFvtB — Cumbre de los Pueblos 2023 (@CumbrePueblos23) July 18, 2023

Closing ceremony of the People's Summit 2023. Meeting with leaders from Latin America and Europe. Public presentation of the "Declaration of the Peoples 2023."

During the summit, the U.S. blockade against Cuba, the coercive measures against Nicaragua and Venezuela, and the attempts to remove progressive leaders from office were condemned.

In this regard, the summit confirmed the holding of an International Tribunal to lift the blockade against Cuba on November 16 and 17 in Brussels.

The participants supported the governments of Bolivia, Brazil, and Colombia in their social projects and rejected the repression in Peru.

The final declaration denounced violations of the human rights of migrants, discrimination, racism, and xenophobia. Its authors also expressed concern about the ills affecting young people in both regions, such as unemployment.

One of the objectives of the declaration was to reflect the need for coordination in the struggle for a multipolar international order.