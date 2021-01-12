    • Live
News > U.S.

Pence Turns Down Pelosi on 25th Amendment
  • U.S. Vice President Mike Pence (C) and U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (R) take part in a joint session of the Congress to certify the 2020 election results at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., the United States, Jan. 6, 2021.

    U.S. Vice President Mike Pence (C) and U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (R) take part in a joint session of the Congress to certify the 2020 election results at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., the United States, Jan. 6, 2021. | Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Pool via Xinhua

Published 12 January 2021
The rejection comes as the House voted Tuesday night in favor of a resolution calling for Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump before his term ends on Jan. 20.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday told House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that he wouldn't invoke the 25th Amendment to oust President Donald Trump, shortly before the House was set to vote on a resolution urging him to do so. 

"I do not believe that such a course of action is in the best interest of our Nation or consistent with our Constitution," Pence said in a letter to House Leader Nancy Pelosi just before a vote in the House of Representatives. Lower House of a resolution demanding to appeal to this unprecedented mechanism in American history.

Pence's negative response guarantees that Democrats will submit to the Lower House on Wednesday the accusation of Trump of "inciting insurrection" in the Capitol's seizure on January 6 by his supporters, in a second historical procedure of "impeachment. "against the Republican president.

NBC-AFP
by teleSUR/MS
