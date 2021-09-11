    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Brazil

Pelé, Conscious and Recovering Satisfactorily after His Surgery

  • Pele, 80, was hospitalized last week to undergo routine tests that, according to the ex-footballer, had not been performed before due to the COVID-19 pandemic

    Pele, 80, was hospitalized last week to undergo routine tests that, according to the ex-footballer, had not been performed before due to the COVID-19 pandemic | Photo: Twitter/@goal

Published 11 September 2021
Opinion

Former soccer star Pele remains in an intensive care unit and is recovering satisfactorily after surgery performed over the weekend to remove a tumor in his colon, according to a medical report released Friday.

The three-time world champion with Brazil has recovered satisfactorily, is conscious, speaks actively and maintains vital signs within normal ranges, according to the report.

RELATED:

Brazilian Footballer Pele Has Been in Hospital for 6 Days

Pele, 80, was hospitalized last week to undergo routine tests that, according to the ex-footballer, had not been performed before due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During the tests, a tumor was identified in his colon, which was removed and referred for pathological analysis.

Initially, doctors said the expectation was that the ex-footballer would be transferred from the ICU to a room on Tuesday.

Tags

Brazil International Soccer Hospitalization COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit Recovery

People

Pele

Cubadebate
by teleSUR/les
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.