Pelé, Conscious and Recovering Satisfactorily after His Surgery

Former soccer star Pele remains in an intensive care unit and is recovering satisfactorily after surgery performed over the weekend to remove a tumor in his colon, according to a medical report released Friday.

The three-time world champion with Brazil has recovered satisfactorily, is conscious, speaks actively and maintains vital signs within normal ranges, according to the report.

Pele, 80, was hospitalized last week to undergo routine tests that, according to the ex-footballer, had not been performed before due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During the tests, a tumor was identified in his colon, which was removed and referred for pathological analysis.

Initially, doctors said the expectation was that the ex-footballer would be transferred from the ICU to a room on Tuesday.