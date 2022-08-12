Pedro Castillo Warns About Fabrication of Evidence Against Him

The Peruvian president's lawyer confirmed that he will go to the Prosecutor's Office to give statements in six investigations and questioned the opening of new cases against him.

On Thursday, Peru's President Pedro Castillo denounced that right-wing opponents seek to incriminate him in a new preliminary investigation for alleged corruption.

"Since they don't have evidence, they have gone to great lengths to create it," he said, adding that the fabrication of charges against him will not prevent him from continuing to work. His lawyer, Benji Espinoza, confirmed that Castillo will go to the Prosecutor's Office to give statements in six investigations and questioned the opening of new cases against him.

"The President collaborates but does not submit," Espinoza said, and criticized the Nation's Prosecutor Patricia Benavides for opening a new investigation in which Castillo is accused of the alleged crime of attacking "public tranquility."

The Peruvian president reiterated that the oligarchy, mainstream media, some lawmakers, and the Prosecutor's Office are plotting to foster a "soft coup" against him.

What they are doing to Pedro Castillo in Peru is another clear example of lawfare. They are even going after his family (his sister-in-law) as they have done against Alex Saab and his family. #FreeAlexSaab @StateDept @SecBlinken #thursdayvibes pic.twitter.com/csB1uLRErQ — Stefanie��#FreeAlexSaabNOW (@gallifeth) August 11, 2022

These actions will have legal implications because “all the investigations are being carried out unconstitutionally. They cannot violate the Constitution without consequences. Sooner rather than later, all investigations have to be shelved until 2026."

Castillo's team of lawyers is working on actions to counteract the opposition's lawfare, among which are two nullity actions whose processing will make it possible to assess whether "the investigations into Pedro Castillo respect due process or not."

On August 25, the Peruvian president will render a new statement in the investigations into the departure of Mariano Gonzalez as Interior Minister. He will also answer questions related to the PETROPERU case, which refers to alleged irregularities in the tender for the acquisition of biodiesel barrels from the company Heaven Petroleum Operators.