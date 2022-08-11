Pedro Castillo Not to Resign From the Peruvian Presidency

"They're not going to break me because I come from social struggles," the former teacher and union leader recalled.

On Wednesday, Peru's President Pedro Castillo affirmed that he will not resign from his position despite the pressure against him coming from Congress and the investigations for alleged acts of corruption that the Prosecutor's Office is carrying out.

“I am not going to separate myself from this people who have demanded justice for centuries,” he said before leaders of the Single National Center of Peasant Patrols, who visited him at the Government Palace to ratify their support against the right-wing destabilizing actions.

Since the beginning of his administration in July 2021, Castillo has tried to maintain a permanent dialogue with the opposition-controlled Congress, but this has not been possible.

He denounced that the lawmakers have another political agenda. Given this situation, Castillo announced that he will base his subsequent government action on joint work with social and popular organizations.

�� #EnVivo: Aníbal Torres: "Nuestro sistema de justicia se ensaña con el presidente, porque no les gusta que escuche al pueblo, gobierne con el pueblo, le haga participar en la toma de decisiones"



�� ► Movistar 10 - 710 HD pic.twitter.com/LLFqlxNps2 — RPP Noticias (@RPPNoticias) August 11, 2022

The tweet reads, "Anibal Torres: 'Our justice system is cruel to the President because they don't like that he listens to the people, governs with the people, and makes them participate in decision-making'."

Regarding the legal accusations against his sister-in-law Yenifer Paredes and the judicial search of the Presidential Palace on Tuesday, President Castillo assured that these events are part of a "media show" that seeks to prompt political conditions to remove him from office.

"They have seriously beaten my family. My parents, my brothers, my children... That is part of the struggle and of political life in Peru," he said, adding that the persecution against his family did not will prevent him from moving forward.

"They're not going to break me because I come from social struggles," recalled Castillo, a former teacher and union leader.