Paul Oquist, Sanctioned Minister-Advisor to Daniel Ortega, Dies

On social networks, numerous condolences were expressed after the death of Paul Oquist Kelly.

Paul Oquist, private secretary minister for National Policies of the President of the Republic of Nicaragua, died this Tuesday at the Alejandro Dávila Bolaños Military Hospital in Managua at the age of 78, after having contracted COVID-19.

Oquist is from the United States and became a naturalized Nicaraguan citizen who worked with President Daniel Ortega since the 1980s when the Sandinistas first governed.

In an official note, the Government of Nicaragua indicated that "Today our Dear Companion, Doctor Paul Oquist Kelly, who served the People, the Families, all Nicaraguans, with untiring Love, Fidelity, Commitment and Courage, has made his journey to the House of the Lord."

The text of condolences, signed by President Daniel Ortega and the Vice President, Rosario Murillo, highlighted, "We celebrate Paul's life, grateful to the Lord because he allowed us to count on his Special Intelligence, with his Fraternal Vision, with his Proposal of Justice and Rights for our People and for the Peoples of the World."

"With that unsurpassable mastery of international relations, of the organisms, which he knew so well, and with which he related us in a deep and extraordinary way," the Government document pointed out.

Nota de Prensa del Gobierno de #Nicaragua , ante la partida a otro Plano de Vida, del Dr. Paul Oquist Kelly��@teleSURtv pic.twitter.com/kJ9Xcdfzmm — María JosE Díaz (@MariateleSUR) April 13, 2021

"Press Release from the Government of #Nicaragua on the departure of Dr. Paul Oquist Kelly to another Plane of Life."

"We embrace Pilar, his wife, his children, Patricio and Family, Paul Daniel, Barbara, and Mayra Paola Oquist, and as believers, as Christians, as people of faith and hope, we know that love will reunite us," the release said.

The Nicaraguan National Assembly paid tribute to Paul Oquist with a minute of applause, highlighting his great contribution to the people's fight against poverty.

Deputies of the National Assembly highlighted his legacy and the love he had for Nicaragua during the ordinary session.