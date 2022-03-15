Paralympic Games: New Chapter in Beijing Olympics

The Beijing Winter Olympic and Paralympics, which started last March 4, represent a new chapter in Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games history.

Last March 4, the Paralympic Winter Games Cauldron was lit at the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, which alongside the Beijing Winter Olympic Games, marked a new chapter in the history of Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games. KhunyingPatama Leeswadtrakul, a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), highlighted the games were developed safely and successfully amid COVID-19.

"The successful organization of the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics reflected the fact that with the meticulous planning, unity, and solidarity, we could make what seemed to be impossible possible," said Khun Ying Patama Leeswadtrakul in a recent interview.

"The Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics underpin the important fact that sports can bring not only fun but also hope and inspiration to all of us," KhunyingPatama stated in light of the world is still struggling with stressful challenges resulting from the pandemic.

The Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics encourage and inspire and intrigue the younger generation and persons with disabilities to play winter sports, noted the IOC member. She added that the Beijing 2022 showed "a great combination of innovation, modern technology, new exciting sports, and gender-mixed events helped make Beijing 2022 a very unique edition of the Games."

International Olympic Committee member KhunyingPatama Leeswadtrakul of Thailand hails China's efforts of delivering a streamlined, safe and splendid Winter Games to the world. pic.twitter.com/kENtaQudiC — 梦竹 (@xKjVP1veINbsiuP) March 15, 2022

The IOC representative hailed China's efforts referring to the use of "a green and high-tech Games," saying that "the perfect combination of traditional Eastern culture with an emphasis on 'people's nature' and modern technology" was amazing.

"During Beijing 2022, we witnessed the development of high technology in China. There was a great combination of innovation, modern technology, green power, and sustainability. Once again, China has set a new benchmark for the future host city," she concluded.