On Monday, Paraguay's Superior Justice Court informed about the transfer of electoral kits and voting machines to the precincts where the presidential elections will be held on April 30.

On this occasion, however, the democratic process takes in this South American country place in the midst of an austere political campaign and little citizen mobilization.

The most preferred candidates for the presidency are Santiago Peña, an economist who seeks to keep the Colorado Party in power, and Efrain Alegre, who heads the National Agreement, a coalition of opposition to that traditional party.

Less than a week before the elections, the predictions about who will succeed President Mario Abdo Benitez are still unclear. Some polls posted on social networks point to a technical tie between Alegre and Peña.

Paraguay es el único país de América del Sur que tiene una embajada de Taiwán. Pero esto podría cambiar si la oposición gana las elecciones el próximo 30 de abril. @EfrainAlegre, que lidera encuestas por al menos dos puntos, dice que revisara esta relación si llega al poder. pic.twitter.com/3g6icCc8Yu — Santi Carneri Tamaryn (@SantiCarneri) April 20, 2023

The tweet reads, "Paraguay is the only South American country that has a Taiwanese embassy. But this could change if the opposition wins the elections on April 30. Efrain Alegre, who leads polls by at least two points, says that he will review such relationship if he comes to power."

The career towards presidency, however, also includes ex-senator Paraguayo Cubas, ex-canciller Euclides Acevedo, and ex-football porter Jose Luis Chilavert.

The Colorado Party, which has governed Paraguay for the last 70 years with the exception of the administration led by former bishop Fernando Lugo (2008-2012), has experienced financial difficulties in order to carry out a pompous electoral campaign.

In addition to the poor promotion of the political proposals, the Paraguayan campaign lost something of brilliance due to the cancellation of the traditional debate between the two main presidential candidates. The organizers gave up on holding this event since Peña did not want to debate with Alegre.

