Paraguayan Left Announces Martinez as Presidential Candidate

“We are not going to allow mafias to continue stealing our people's dreams and hopes. We won't allow corruption to take away our education and health,” she stressed.

In the primary elections among several left-wing parties held on Sunday, Senator Esperanza Martinez was elected as the Guasi Front Presidential candidate for the 2023 elections.

By achieving 142 out of 260 votes from the delegates, she defeated Senator Sixto Pereira, who also aspired to be the candidate of the Paraguayan left-wing parties and movements.

"This candidacy will uphold the political agenda of the social and popular sectors," Martinez said, emphasizing that she wants to give continuity to the transformation process that began the government of Fernando Lugo (2008-2012).

During this administration, physician Martinez served as Health Minister. Subsequently, she became a lawmaker for the Guasu Front for two consecutive terms.

�� Proclamación de la senadora @esperanza_py como candidata a la Presidencia por el @FrenteGuasuPY y el Ñemongueta Guasú #1020AM



"Tengo palabras de profunda gratitud a todos los delegados, este es el rostro del Paraguay profundo que nadie puede negar", senador @lugo_py #1020AM pic.twitter.com/0kssQ6QqHv — Radio Ñandutí (@nanduti) April 24, 2022

The tweet reads, "Proclamation of Senator Esperanza Martinez as presidential candidate for the Guasu Front and the Ñemongueta Guasu. 'I have words of deep gratitude to all the delegates. This is the face of the deep Paraguay that no one can deny', Sen. Fernando Lugo."

"We are going to walk neighborhood by neighborhood and district by district to collect the struggles and demands of Paraguayan families, who continue to seek a democracy with a social face," Martinez stressed.

“We are not going to allow mafias to continue stealing our people's dreams and hopes. We won't allow corruption to take away our education and health,” she added, anticipating her opposition to the bill seeking to imprison citizens who block streets during protests.

Martinez also warned "the powerful of this country" that the sectors grouped in the Leftist alliance "is not going to go backwards" and will work to "build a dream homeland."