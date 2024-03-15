Paraguayan Firefighters on Alert for Forest Fires

As for the fires, it is suspected that 95% are caused by garbage burning, accidents and even the presence of arsonists is speculated.

Paraguay’s fire department went on alert 24 hours for the rise of forest fires in the country, in addition to the coming heat wave.

The order was given by the third national commander of the fire brigade, Marco Aldama, who ordered the full operation of all the troops in the barracks until March 17.

Volunteer firefighters have been quartered since Sunday and are fully available to their regional bases.

The order was issued in the wake of the great wave of fires and in addition to the simultaneous incidents, which is not expected to happen with a force of 5000.

The Volunteer Fire Department urged a complete quartering of its members. With the purpose of being ready to support the fight against forest fires, which according to reports, are mostly arson.

On the other hand, the Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development (MADES) warns against burning rubbish or solid waste in the open air, which is considered an environmental crime and is punishable by two years in prison or fines.

According to the director of the National Forestry Institute (INFONA), Cristina Goraleswki, today alone Friday there were 31 hotspots of active fires, 17 in native forests. Some of those fires were uncontrollable by drought and intense heat, added.