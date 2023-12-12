Paraguay: Police Harshly Repress Protest in Front of Congress

Among the detained are senior citizens and at least 15 members of the National Electricity Administration Workers Union.

On Tuesday, the Paraguayan police arrested 31 citizens who were protesting near the Congress, where senators had been debating the "Supervision of Retirement and Pension" Bill, which establishes the Pension Supervision Authority.

Opposition Senators Kattya Gonzalez, Esperanza Martinez, and Rafael Filizzola went to the Police headquarters to demand the release of detained people.

Among them are senior citizens and at least 15 members of the National Electricity Administration Workers Union (SITRANDE).

The detainees were taken to the National Police Specialized Unit in Asuncion, where Gonzalez sought explanations for the reason behind their apprehension.

Asserting the right to protest, the National Encounter Party senator labeled the workers' detention as "illegitimate, illegal, and a violation of constitutional guarantees."

The text reads, "Urgent, Asuncion, Paraguay: Bloody and cruel repression by the Chartist police against unionists, retirees, and insured workers, in protests against the promulgation of the obscure Retirement and Pension Law. News in development."

Meanwhile, SITRANDE threatened to suspend the provision of electrical services if President Santiago Peña's government does not release the detained individuals.

Tensions among Paraguayans escalated once it was revealed that the Senate had approved the bill during an extraordinary session. Twenty-seven out of 45 senators endorsed it "chapter by chapter."

The version of the bill passed by the Senate allows the Pension Supervision Authority to oversee public and private retirement funds. It also establishes that the pension funds of the Social Security Institute (IPS) may not be used to grant loans to the Paraguayan State or to support issuances of public debt securities, as reported by Agencia IP.

Before the "Supervision of Retirement and Pension" Bill can be sanctioned by President Peña, it must also be approved by the Lower House.