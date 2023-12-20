Paraguay: Pasubio Not to Buy Leather Affecting Indigenous Lands

The Italian tannery will not buy raw materials from the territories of the Ayoreo people.

On Wednesday, Survival International celebrated the decision of the Italian tannery Pasubio to refrain from purchasing leather whose production is linked to the deforestation of the ancestral territory of the Ayoreo Totobiegosode Indigenous people. .

In South America, the Ayoreo people is part of the last Indigenous community voluntarily isolating itself outside the Amazon Basin.

"We are pleased to know that Pasubio has committed to boycotting leather from suppliers that threaten the lives and territories of the Ayoreo people in Paraguay. We hope that other companies will follow their example," Survival International Director Caroline Pearce said, warning that her organization will monitor to ensure full compliance with the commitment.

"We hope that this news contributes to speeding up the very slow process of recognizing the territorial rights of the Ayoreo, which has already lasted thirty years," she added.

"Paraguayan authorities must, once and for all, respect national and international rights, expel all ranches from Ayoreo territory, and return the land to this indigenous people."

Leaders of the Ayoreo-Totobiegosode met with the Paraguay gov to denounce the forest fires in their territory threatening the lives of their uncontacted relatives in the forest.@pedroalliana @INDI-PY @SantiPenap, protect the Ayoreo territory!

Previously, the Pasubio Group communicated its decision to exclude leather suppliers linked to deforestation in the Chaco region where the Ayoreo Totobiegosode Natural and Cultural Heritage (PNCAT) is located.

Currently, the Ayoreo territory is "an island of forest surrounded by a sea of deforestation, as the land around it has been deforested to make room for livestock farming," explained Survival International and warned that numerous fires have been occurring in that forest since the beginning of the year.

"An undetermined number of Ayoreo Totobiegosode Indigenous people live without contact in their forest, and many others have been forced to abandon isolation and now live in settled communities," it added.

In February 2016, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) issued precautionary measures demanding that the Paraguayan State halt deforestation in the Chaco and protect the Ayoreo Totobiegosode Indigenous people from potential unwanted contacts.

