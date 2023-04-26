Paraguay: Leftist Candidate Alegre Presents Government Program

Besides promising to fight corruption, Alegre pledged to promote energy for development, inclusive economic growth, health, social protection, and the right to education.

On Tuesday, left-wing politician Efrain Alegre promised to fight the "mafia" entrenched in the Paraguayan state if he wins the April 30 elections.

Alegre presented his government program, in which he pledged to promote energy for development, inclusive economic growth, health, social protection, and the right to education.

This 148-page program "represents the plurality of realities and ideas of the country and will be implemented with the commitment and leadership of all those who are part of the political project," Alegre stated.

A 60-year-old lawyer, Alegre has served as a congressman and senator and was public works minister during the administration of President Fernando Lugo, who was removed in a controversial impeachment trial in 2012. In Feb. 2021, a judge annulled a pre-trial detention order issued against Alegre for alleged corruption.

"I was a victim of judicial arbitrariness,” the left-wing politician stressed, explaining that he decided to run as a presidential candidate in these elections following those accusations.

On Monday, he announced that he will sign five immediate decrees when he wins the presidency. Among these decrees is the reduction of energy tariffs, which could drop by 90 percent for low-income users consuming up to 100 kilowatt hours. Alegre will also create a bank to finance the provision of essential medicines to Paraguayans and a public institution to recover money appropriated by corrupt officials.. On Sunday, about 4 million Paraguayans will go to the polls to elect president, vice president, 45 senators, 80 Lower House members, 17 governors, and 18 representatives to the Mercosur Parliament. This democratic process will be the eighth national election in this South American country since the end of Alfredo Stroessner’s dictatorship in 1989.