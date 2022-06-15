Paraguay FM Asks UN Secretary-General for Help Against Mafias

"Arriola requested the support of the Secretary-General and the specialized bodies of the United Nations System for the actions undertaken by the National Government in the fight against transnational organized crime," a statement from the Paraguayan Foreign Ministry said.

The foreign minister met with the UN Secretary-General to bid farewell after ending his functions as permanent representative to the organization to take up the post of chancellor, according to the Ministry.

On behalf of Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benítez, Arriola conveyed the invitation to visit Paraguay to the UN Secretary-General.

Regarding the organized crime situation in the country, the president said in early March that Paraguay is living "times of light." Abdo Benítez referred to the results obtained with the "A Ultranza PY" operation that uncovered drug trafficking and organized crime structures.

The Foreign Minister of Paraguay, Julio César Arriola, today requested support from the Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN), António Guterres, to face organized crime. This scourge plagues this South American nation.

On May 10, Marcelo Pecci, a leading Paraguayan prosecutor in the fight against organized crime, was murdered in Colombia by two men who shot him while he was vacationing with his wife on a beach on the northern island of Baru.