Paraguay: 9 Tons of Marijuana Seized in Border Area With Brazil

In recent years Paraguay have become in one of the most drug producers in Latin America.

Paraguayan anti-drug agents seized 9.1 tons of marijuana and destroyed a narcotics production center during an operation in a rural area of the town of San Luis, in the department of Amambay, near the Brazilian border.

Secretaría Nacional Antidrogas (Senad) released the information this Saturday, after reporting an operation carried out between the afternoon and night of this Friday by personnel of that institution destined to the city of Pedro Juan Caballero, the capital of Amambay.

Paraguay finds itself unwillingly caught up in the drug trade. Its streets are transformed into battlegrounds for competing cartels. Despite efforts, curbing cannabis cultivation proves challenging as it serves as the primary income source for many impoverished farmers.



The drug officials discovered three clandestine camps housing 383 bags of chopped marijuana, weighing 9,192 kilos (20,264891 pounds, approximately). In addition, vacuum packed and pressed alkaloid packages were found.

Celso Morales, the prosecutor of the case ordered that the camps and bags of marijuana be incinerated in the place, but that the samples of the drug be extracted first, according to informetion of local press media.

They also found a van and a motorcycle, which, according to the Senad, suggests that the loads of marijuana would be transported to the border with Brazil. Both vehicles were sent to the regional base of the Senad, in the town of Pedro Juan Caballero.

Also in March of this year, 431 kilograms of cocaine were seized with possible destination to Uruguay this Monday in an operation in the southern department of Misiones. And in another operation near Lake Itaipu, in the Paraguayan department of Alto Paraná, bordering Brazil, they seized 525 kilograms of pressed marijuana