Panamanians To Protest Against Mining Contract

Workers warned that the new contract allows the plundering of natural resources, harms human health, and damages the environment.

On Saturday, the Union of Construction Workers (SUNTRACS) called upon the Panamanian people to join new protests in opposition to a mining concession approved by President Laurentino Cortizo.

On Friday, he ratified the 2023 Law 406, which approves the contract with Minera Panama, a subsidiary of the Canadian company First Quantum Minerals (FQM), responsible for operating the largest open-pit copper mine in Central America.

Just hours earlier, this law was passed in its third and final debate by the National Assembly, with 44 out of 71 lawmakers voting in favor.

The new contract establishes a minimum annual revenue of approximately US$353 million for the government, the payment of previously exempted taxes, and grants extensive state oversight powers over the mine's operations, which have been active since 2019.

#Panama | Ieri la polizia ha represso una manifestazione lanciata dalla SUNTRACS contro la legge mineraria davanti alla sede dell’Assemblea nella capitale.#NoAlContratoMinero



Video @SuntracsPanama pic.twitter.com/Bf0KXOQMgk — Christian Peverieri (@ChrisPeverieri) October 21, 2023

The text reads, "Panama: Yesterday the police repressed a demonstration called by SUNTRACS against the mining law in front of the Assembly in the capital city."

Following the contract's approval, dozens of labor unions, environmental groups, and student organizations staged protests in front of the Parliament building.

SUNTRACS leader Saul Mendez stated that the mining contract allows the plundering of natural resources, harms human health, and damages the environment.

"It's time to take to the streets so the people can rectify the actions of those who chose to sell out Panama," he said, adding that SUNCTRACS will convene a national labor council to define the actions that will be part of the upcoming days of protest.

Mendez likened the Assembly's decision to the events of 1903 when Panamanian authorities handed over control of the Panama Canal to the United States.

The approval of the contract with the Canadian company First Quantum Minerals was also met with resistance from the National Workers' Union of Panama, the Mesoamerica-Panama Ecclesial Ecology Network, and the Citizen Pole movement.