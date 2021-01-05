Panama To Receive First Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccines in January

The U.S pharmaceutical company committed to delivering 3 million doses this year.

Panama's Foreign Affairs Minister Erika Mouynes on Monday informed that the first 40,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer and BioNTech will arrive in the country in the second half of January.

During the first quarter of this year, Pfizer committed to delivering 450,000 doses, which will be applied to elderly people in nursing homes, health personnel, and other vulnerable groups.

Health Minister Ivette Berrio explained that an initial payment of US$6 million was granted to Pfizer which will deliver a total of 3 million doses.

Referring to other contracts, Mouynes noted that 5.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from different pharmaceutical companies will be purchased to inoculate nearly 3 million Panamanians in a staggered schedule.

Countries with the most daily confirmed COVID-19 cases per million people:



���� Lithuania 909

���� Czechia 896

���� Panama 764

���� Slovenia 696

���� United Kingdom 677

���� United States 588

���� Sweden 585

���� Israel 563

���� Netherlands 513

���� Slovakia 495



Source: https://t.co/Fls5AeLhQ6 pic.twitter.com/Bf83sfn3AA — Edouard Mathieu (@redouad) January 2, 2021

Panama will also purchase over 1 million doses produced by British company AstraZeneca. Deals were negotiated with U.S. pharmaceutical Johnson & Johnson and with the United Nations (UN) and World Health Organization (WHO) sponsored-mechanism COVAX.

On Monday, the Health Ministry reported the highest number ever of COVID-19 related deaths at 57, while total confirmed cases climbed to 256,230.

Until January 14, a partial lockdown will be in place in Panama city and its surrounding areas where most of the COVID-19 hotspots are located.