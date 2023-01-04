Panama Registers 3 New Mpox Cases, Total 82 So Far

There are 13 active cases, of which 10 are in home isolation and 3 in isolation in health facilities.

With the three new cases detected, the country has 82 cases of mpox so far, with "80 males (97.6 percent) and 2 females (2.4 percent), according to the Panamanian Ministry of Health (Minsa).

There are 13 active cases, of which 10 are in home isolation and 3 in isolation in health facilities, either because they present risk factors or because their home does not meet the appropriate conditions.

A high incidence of mpox cases is found in the 25-34 age group (42 cases), followed by the 35-49 age group (23 cases).

The most affected regions are the metropolitan area of the capital, San Miguelito, West Panama, North Panama, East Panama and Chiriqui.

El Departamento de Epidemiología informa que, a la fecha, se han registrado 3 nuevos casos de viruela símica, sumando 82 casos acumulados en el país. Hasta la fecha, 80 son hombres (97.6%) y 2 mujeres (2.4%), relacionadas con parejas detectadas con la viruela símica. pic.twitter.com/jC541CMSp1 — Ministerio de Salud de Panamá (@MINSAPma) January 4, 2023

The Department of Epidemiology reports that, to date, 3 new cases of mpox have been registered, totaling 82 cumulative cases in the country. To date, 80 are males (97.6%) and 2 are females (2.4%), related to partners detected with mpox.

The Expanded Program of Immunization (PAI) reported that 46 doses of the vaccine against mpox have been applied. In this regard, the Minister of Health, Luis Francisco Sucre, said immunization in Panama is aimed at "people who have been exposed to another infected person" and at "medical or health personnel who have somehow neglected biosecurity measures and are considered at risk."

"We recall that mpox transmission occurs from person to person, produced by skin lesions, from one infected person to another, respiratory and body fluids; and also through infected clothing or any surface that has had contact," the Ministry said.

On May 24, the Central American country declared a health alert for the disease, reporting its first case on July 5 in a 30-year-old man who presented only fever.