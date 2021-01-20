Panama Receives First Batch of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccines

The Cortizo administration has also negotiated deals with AstraZeneca, Johnson and Johnson, and the United Nations COVAX initiative.

Panama's President Laurentino Cortizo Wednesday received the first batch of the COVID-19 vaccine produced by the U.S pharmaceutical Pfizer.

Health authorities announced that 6,420 people will be vaccinated with these first doses, 6,000 of which will be kept frozen for 21 days.

The vaccines will be preserved at the Expanded Program of Immunization (EPI) Biological Warehouse in the capital to later be distributed to 1,101 health centers.

Health workers, adults over 60 years of age in bed, members of essential services, and persons over 16 years of age with disabilities will be the first to be vaccinated.

Bleixen Del Rosario, Doris Blandón, Eusebia Calderon, Jorge Barahona, Lourdes Moreno, Matilde Torres y Aurora Vernaza panameños que han estado en primera línea de batalla contra el #COVID19 son los escogidos para recibir el primer cargamento de vacunas que llega a nuestro país. pic.twitter.com/yVASlv5e7p — Presidencia de Panamá (@presidenciapma) January 20, 2021

The meme reads, "Bleixen Del Rosario, Doris Blandon, Eusebia Calderon, Jorge Barahona, Lourdes Moreno, Matilde Torres, and Aurora Vernaza are Panamanians who have been in the front line of battle against the COVID-19. They are the ones chosen to receive this first COVID-19 vaccine shipment."

Cortizo's administration closed a US$36 million deal with Pfizer-BioNtech laboratory to acquire 3 million COVID-19 doses. The company committed to delivering 450,000 doses in the first quarter of 2021.

Deals also were negotiated with AstraZeneca, Johnson and Johnson, and the United Nations COVAX mechanism. As of Wednesday morning, Panama had reported 301,534 COVID-19 cases and 4,864 related deaths.

"We are suffering this Pandemic for almost a year and I am proud of the team that received this first batch. It is a special day for Panama, please let's no put our guard down," Cortizo said.