Panama: Cortizo Bans New Mining Concessions amid Protests

Today, for the fifth consecutive day, thousands of Panamanian citizens took to the streets again in rejection of the controversial law approved by the government to exploit a large copper mine.

Panama's President Laurentino Cortizo announced on Friday a ban on granting new mining concessions in the country.

After a week of massive protests against the exploitation of resources by the mining sector, Cortizo said in a message to the nation that "all new metallic mining applications to obtain new concessions for the exploration, extraction, transport and benefit of metallic minerals, as well as those in process, will be flatly rejected."

The regulation establishes that the Ministry of Commerce and Industry will file these records within three months of its enactment.

According to the President, the ban will become effective as of October 27. Cortizo signed a resolution in the Cabinet Council which authorizes the head of Commerce, Federico Alfaro, to declare the measure by executive decree.

¡El pueblo se para firme! Le dicen a Cortizo Panamá vale más sin minería.#ESHechos pic.twitter.com/y7FO7SATDJ — El Siglo de Panamá (@elsiglodigital) October 28, 2023

The tweet reads, "The people stand firm! They tell Cortizo Panama is worth more without mining."

"As a Panamanian I share the environmental concern regarding metallic mining, however, I had to face a problem that has been going on for 26 years, and it was necessary to put the mining company under control", said the President.

Cortizo also made a call to dialogue and reach an agreement. "I make a call to dialogue and reach an agreement. I will always be willing to dialogue. This has been and is a government of open doors," he said.

In this regard, Cortizo said that he made today's decision "taking into account the different positions of society regarding the mining issue."

The president called as well for "tolerance, respect for private and public property, and free transit", in the midst of the massive protests that have been registered throughout the country in recent days against the new mining agreement with Minera Panama, a subsidiary of Canada's First Quantum Minerals (FQM).

The Panamanian president signed last Friday Law 406 of 2023 with the new contract that grants an extendable concession for 20 years to Minera Panama, which since 2009 exploits the largest open pit copper mine in Central America.

According to activists and jurists, the new contract maintains the same vices that led the previous one to be declared unconstitutional by the Supreme Court of Justice in 2017.

Activists, Teachers and Students Joined Together in Massive Marches

The law authorizes a concession for the exploitation of copper in an open-pit mine located in Donoso, in a forested area of the province of Colon, about 120 kilometers from Panama City.

The law authorizes a concession for the exploitation of copper in an open-pit mine located in Donoso, in a forested area of the province of Colon, about 120 kilometers from Panama City.

Continued protests have met with police repression, including the use of tear gas against demonstrators who were peacefully marching. Clashes were reported between protesters and law enforcement, which have already left at least 13 injured and more than 100 arrested, the press reported.