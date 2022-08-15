Palestinian Youth is Killed in Cold Blood by Israeli Forces

"My son was not wanted by the occupation forces, he does not belong to any party or organization, not to mention that he is not politically active," Ibrahim Shaham said.

On Sunday, Israeli occupation forces killed Muhammad Ibrahim Shaham with a shot to the head after raiding his home in the Kafr Aqab neighborhood of Jerusalem.

The father of the young Palestinian denounced that the Israelis left his son to bleed to death for about 40 minutes before taking his body and carrying him away.

“They kept us inside for 40 minutes, having locked the doors in order to prevent the ambulance from entering... I went through them to get to my son, only to find him lying down lifeless against the sink," Ibrahim Shaham said.

"My son was not wanted by the occupation forces, he does not belong to any party or organization, not to mention that he is not politically active," he added, as reported by outlet Al Mayadeen.

Em 15 de Agosto, às 3 horas da manhã, o exército israelense derrubou o portão da família Shaham na cidade palestina de Kafr Aqab (norte de Jerusalém) e executou Mohammad Shaham com uma bala na cabeça.

via @Aljarmaqnetnews pic.twitter.com/yYPEmJZSm7 — Lalla Mina Ⓥ ��#FreeThemAll #SaveMasaferYatta #BLM (@LallaMina13) August 15, 2022

The tweet reads: "At 3am on Aug. 15, the Israeli army broke down the Shaham family's gate in the Palestinian town of Kafr Aqab (north of Jerusalem) and executed Mohammad Shaham with a bullet to the head. His father is a witness."

The Israeli authorities justified the operation by arguing that the young Palestinian was suspected of carrying weapons. After the murder, however, "the police did not clarify whether weapons were found in the suspect's house or not," the EFE news agency reported.

After the assassination of Shaham, Palestinian protests intensified against the actions of the Israeli forces, which repressed the residents of Kafr Aqab using firearms and tear gas. Local media reported that six young Palestinians were injured in the legs by the impact of bullets fired by the occupation forces.

Over the last 24 hours, the Israeli army has also carried out several raids in the occupied West Bank in which they arrested 19 Palestinians accused of possessing homemade weapons.

