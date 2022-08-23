Palestinian Prisoners Are Determined to Pursue Hunger Strike

Israel seeks to take advantage of the situation of Palestinian prisoners before the next elections, a HAMAS member denounced.

On Tuesday, the Palestinian Prisoners' National Emergency Committee announced that prisoners in Israeli jails will continue with another day of protests if the Israel Prison Service (IPS) continues to violate the agreed agreements.

“The jailer will not impose his will on us,” the Committee said and urged the Palestinian population in the West Bank and Gaza Strip to support the indefinite hunger strike that the Palestinian Prisoners Club started on Monday.

Palestinian citizen Khalil Awawdeh, who has been on a hunger strike for 173 days to protest his detention without charge or trial, could die at any moment, his doctor has warned.

Human rights defenders pointed out that the government of Israel contravenes the fundamental rights and the most elementary freedoms established in the Geneva Convention.

#IsraeliTerrorism #IsraeliCrimes #KhalilAwawdeh is on hunger strike for 176 days zionism is death #Ukraine️ #UkraineRussianWar let’s have a look on #israel daily hourly crimes against Palestinians Khalil like many others is fighting with his body organs against the terrorists �� pic.twitter.com/zZwuR78DC9 — bzccd ���� (@CLASSIC_RA00) August 23, 2022

Previously, Zaher Jabarin, a member of the political bureau of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (HAMAS), pointed out that "the occupation's repudiation of the agreement with the prisoners is like playing with fire."

"All factions will be united in their battle against the administration of the occupation's prisons, and we will not accept that the battle be alone inside the prisons, as the issue of prisoners and captives is at the heart of the Palestinian national consensus," he said.

Israel "wants to exploit the existing conditions for internal political objectives before the next Israeli elections, and wants to get seats for its criminals, at the expense of the blood of Palestinians and the rights of prisoners," Jabarin added.