Palestinian President Abbas Suspends All Agreements With Israel

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas ended all working agreements with Israel after demolition of Palestinian homes in East Jerusalem.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas suspended all agreements with Israel Thursday which means ending all agreements and halting all signed agreements. Abbas announced the measure at a meeting with the Palestinian leadership. This came after Israel destroyed Palestinian homes in Sur Baher in occupied East Jerusalem Monday.

The Israeli occupation forces demolished 11 Palestinian homes next to the illegal Israeli separation barrier on the outskirts of eastern Jerusalem Monday. The barrier severs Jerusalem from West Bank. In 2004, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled that the barrier violated international law.