Palestinian Killed by Israeli Soldiers in Southern West Bank

Over 100 Palestinians have been killed since early January by Israeli soldiers, including children and women.

On Wednesday, a Palestian 18-year-old man was killed and three other were injured during clashes with the Israeli soldiers in Al-Aroub refugee camp north of the city of Hebron.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said that Osama Adawi was killed after he was shot by an Israeli soldier during clashes broke out in the afternoon, adding three other Palestinian demonstrators sustained gunshot injuries in their legs.

"Osama Adawi, like all his generation, aspired to reach the faraway horizon and realize his beautiful dream, so he was killed by the occupation machine. Stop Israeli occupation, Free Palestinian People," media personality Ameer Makhoul tweeted.

Palestinian eyewitnesses said that an Israeli army force stormed the refugee camp to arrest stone-throwing demonstrators. The occupation forces fired teargas canisters, rubber bullets, and live ammunition to disperse the stone throwers.

Palestinians mobilized on Wednesday in Al Aroub refugee camp in the north of occupied Hebron in protest against Israeli occupation forces’ murder to the Palestinian youth Osama Adawi. pic.twitter.com/OzOt4ulgTy — Days Of Palestine (@days_palestine) October 12, 2022

Israel has carried out manhunts in the cities of Nablus and Jenin in the northern West Bank for Palestinian suspects involved in attacks against Israel.

Israel has carried out manhunts in the cities of Nablus and Jenin in the northern West Bank for Palestinian suspects involved in attacks against Israel.

In the 1967 Middle East war, Israel occupied the West Bank, the Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem which are claimed by the Palestinians, and has controlled the areas ever since.